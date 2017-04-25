Bellator NYC, Bellator 180 Makes Several Fights Official

Dana Becker
Officials with Bellator have confirmed several reported fights for the upcoming Bellator NYC/Bellator 180 event this June, along with announcing a handful of new fights.

The event takes place June 24 and airs on both Spike and pay-per-view from Madison Square Garden. In the main event, Chael Sonnen takes on Wanderlei Silva.

Bellator confirmed that Phil Davis will defend his light heavyweight title against Ryan Bader during the Spike portion of the event, along with the addition of Neiman Gracie vs. Dave Marfone.

The online prelims will now include Ryan Couture vs. Haim Gozali and Jerome Mickle vs. Anthony Giacchina.

Below is the latest fight card for the event:

Complete Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva Card (Pay-Per-View):

Light Heavyweight Main Event: Chael Sonnen (29-15-1) vs. Wanderlei Silva (35-12-1, 1 NC)
Heavyweight Main Event: Fedor Emelianenko (36-4, 1 NC) vs. Matt Mitrione (11-5)
Welterweight World Title Bout: Douglas Lima (28-6) vs. Lorenz Larkin (18-5, 1 NC)
Lightweight World Title Bout: Michael Chandler (16-3) vs. Brent Primus (7-0)
Lightweight Feature Bout: Aaron Pico (Debut) vs. Zach Freeman (8-2)

Updated Bellator 180: Davis vs. Bader Card (SPIKE):

Light Heavyweight World Title Bout: Phil Davis (17-3, 1 NC) vs. Ryan Bader (22-5)
Featherweight Main Card Bout: James Gallagher (6-0) vs. Chinzo Machida (5-2)
Welterweight Main Card Bout: Neiman Gracie (5-0) vs. Dave Marfone (5-2)

Updated Bellator 180: Davis vs. Bader Preliminary Card (Bellator.com):

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Ryan Couture (10-5) vs. Haim Gozali (7-3)
Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Jerome Mickle (2-1) vs. Anthony Giacchina (1-1)
Catchweight Preliminary Bout (168 1bs.): John Salgado (4-7-1) vs. Hugh McKenna (0-1)
Catchweight Preliminary Bout (130 1bs.): Matt Rizzo (9-2, 1 NC) vs. Sergio da Silva (6-8)

