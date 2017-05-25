Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva Will Air in Select Movie Theaters

Fans unable to get to Madison Square Garden for Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva can still experience the event in a different atmosphere as select movie theaters around the U.S. will air the card.

Fathom Events will help broadcast the June 24 pay-per-view from New York City in over 350 select movie theaters. Tickets can be purchased beginning Friday through the Fathom Events website.

“MMA fans will be treated to a very exciting and unique experience by watching this momentous event on the big screen,” said Kymberli Frueh, Fathom Events VP of Programming. “This is the biggest MMA event of the year – and if you can’t attend at MSG, the theater experience will be unforgettable.”

The card features Chael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva, Fedor Emelianenko vs. Matt Mitrione, welterweight champion Douglas Lima vs. Lorenz Larkin and lightweight champion Michael Chandler vs. Brent Primus.

An exclusive commemorative poster will be handed out to fans with tickets for the theater while supplies last.

The night kicks off on Spike TV with Bellator 180, as Phil Davis defends his light heavyweight title vs. Ryan Bader.