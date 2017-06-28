Bellator NYC/180 Medical Suspensions: Fedor Emelianenko Sits For 90 Days

Fedor Emelianenko will have the longest sit on the list of Bellator NYC/180 medical suspensions.

This past Saturday night (June 24), Bellator NYC/180 took place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. In the main event of Bellator NYC, Chael Sonnen defeated Wanderlei Silva via unanimous decision. Neither man was handed a suspension.

Ryan Bader took the light heavyweight title from Phil Davis in the main event of Bellator 180. Davis will be on the sidelines for 30 days pending clearance.

After suffering a knockout loss at the hands of Matt Mitrione, Emelianenko has been medically suspended for 90 days.

You can view the rest of the medical suspensions below (via Sherdog.com):

Fedor Emelianenko: suspended a minimum of 90 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.

Matt Mitrione: suspended 30 days.

Douglas Lima: suspended a minimum of 30 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.

Lorenz Larkin: suspended 30 days.

Michael Chandler: suspended a minimum of 30 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.

Phil Davis: suspended a minimum of 30 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.

Chinzo Machida: suspended a minimum of 30 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.

Haim Gozali: suspended a minimum of 30 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.

Heather Hardy: suspended a minimum of 30 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.

Alice Yauger: suspended pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.

Aaron Pico: suspended 30 days.

Nate Grebb: suspended a minimum of 30 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.