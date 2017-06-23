Bellator NYC/180 Weigh-In Results: Main Event is Official

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Chael Sonnen Weigh-In
Image Credit: Bellator MMA

The Bellator NYC/180 weigh-ins have concluded.

Tomorrow night (June 24), Bellator NYC/180 takes place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Bellator 180 airs live on Spike and will be headlined by a light heavyweight title bout between champion Phil Davis and Ryan Bader.

Bellator NYC will then broadcast live on pay-per-view (PPV). That portion of the event will have two title fights, a heavyweight legend, and a highly anticipated grudge match.

Headliners Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva tipped the scales to make their light heavyweight bout official. Both men clocked in at 205.8 pounds. Co-main event heavyweights Fedor Emelianenko and Matt Mitrione also weighed in. Emelianenko tipped the scales at 236.4 pounds, while Mitrione weighed in at 256.6 pounds.

Lightweight champion Michael Chandler hit the 153.8 mark. His challenger, Brent Primus, also made weight at 154.2 pounds. Welterweight title holder Douglas Lima made championship weight at 170 pounds. Lorenz Larkin reached 169.8 pounds, making their title bout official as well.

You can peep the rest of the weigh-in results below:

Bellator NYC (PPV)

Chael Sonnen (205.8) vs. Wanderlei Silva (205.8)

Fedor Emelianenko (236.4) vs. Matt Mitrione (256.6)

Michael Chandler (153.8) vs. Brent Primus (154.2)

Douglas Lima (170) vs. Lorenz Larkin (169.8)

Aaron Pico (156) vs. Zach Freeman (155.8)

Bellator 180 (Main Card)

Phil Davis (204.8) vs. Ryan Bader (204.4)

James Gallagher (144.4) vs. Chinzo Machida (146)

Neiman Gracie (170.4) vs. Dave Marfone (170.4)

Heather Hardy (125.2) vs. Alice Yauger (125.6)

Bellator 180 (Prelims)

Ryan Couture (168.8) vs. Haim Gozali (169.2)

Jerome Mickle (155.8) vs. Anthony Giacchina (157.4)

John Salgado (168.2) vs. Hugh McKenna (168.8)

Matt Rizzo (133.6) vs. Sergio da Silva (137.6)

Bradley Desir (160.6) vs. Nate Grebb (155.4)

Latest MMA News

Conor McGregor

John Kavanagh Says Conor McGregor is Eyeing UFC Fight in December

0
If Conor McGregor's coach is to be believed, then "Notorious" may be returning to the Octagon this December. McGregor is preparing for a massive "super...
Conor McGregor

Mayweather’s Assistant Trainer Worried McGregor’s ‘Gonna do Something Crazy’

0
Floyd Mayweather's assistant trainer is showing concern over potential antics from Conor McGregor. For McGregor and Mayweather, there is no bigger fight than the one...
Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg Admits Having Difficulties Before Signing With Bellator

0
Things weren't exactly smooth sailing for Mike Goldberg before signing with Bellator. The long-time voice of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was axed somewhat abruptly...
Chael Sonnen Weigh-In

Bellator NYC/180 Weigh-In Results: Main Event is Official

0
The Bellator NYC/180 weigh-ins have concluded. Tomorrow night (June 24), Bellator NYC/180 takes place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Bellator 180 airs...
Brent Primus

Brent Primus Says He’s Visualized Michael Chandler Fight a Thousand Times

0
Brent Primus is confident that he will become the Bellator lightweight champion this Saturday night (June 24). Primus challenges Michael Chandler inside Madison Square Garden...
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping Takes Exception to Germaine de Randamie Comparisons

0
Michael Bisping isn't pleased with fans comparing him to Germaine de Randamie. Recently, de Randamie was stripped of her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's featherweight...
video

Debut for Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Set

0
A total of five fights will take place on the premier of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series. The program airs July 11 on UFC...
video

Legacy Fighting Alliance 14 Weigh-Ins Featuring Colbey Northcutt

0
Colbey Northcutt, the sister of UFC fighter Sage Northcutt, will make her MMA debut Friday night at Legacy Fighting Alliance 14. The main card...
Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley Believes McGregor Will Fight Again After Facing Mayweather

0
Tyron Woodley feels Conor McGregor has at least one more fight in him after his showdown with Floyd Mayweather. Much has been made over the...
Conor McGregor

Anthony Joshua’s Promoter Gives McGregor no Chance Against Mayweather

0
Anthony Joshua's promoter is a fan of Conor McGregor, but he gives him zero chance to defeat Floyd Mayweather. On Aug. 26, McGregor and Mayweather...
Load more