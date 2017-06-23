Bellator NYC/180 Weigh-In Results: Main Event is Official

The Bellator NYC/180 weigh-ins have concluded.

Tomorrow night (June 24), Bellator NYC/180 takes place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Bellator 180 airs live on Spike and will be headlined by a light heavyweight title bout between champion Phil Davis and Ryan Bader.

Bellator NYC will then broadcast live on pay-per-view (PPV). That portion of the event will have two title fights, a heavyweight legend, and a highly anticipated grudge match.

Headliners Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva tipped the scales to make their light heavyweight bout official. Both men clocked in at 205.8 pounds. Co-main event heavyweights Fedor Emelianenko and Matt Mitrione also weighed in. Emelianenko tipped the scales at 236.4 pounds, while Mitrione weighed in at 256.6 pounds.

Lightweight champion Michael Chandler hit the 153.8 mark. His challenger, Brent Primus, also made weight at 154.2 pounds. Welterweight title holder Douglas Lima made championship weight at 170 pounds. Lorenz Larkin reached 169.8 pounds, making their title bout official as well.

You can peep the rest of the weigh-in results below:

Bellator NYC (PPV)

Chael Sonnen (205.8) vs. Wanderlei Silva (205.8)

Fedor Emelianenko (236.4) vs. Matt Mitrione (256.6)

Michael Chandler (153.8) vs. Brent Primus (154.2)

Douglas Lima (170) vs. Lorenz Larkin (169.8)

Aaron Pico (156) vs. Zach Freeman (155.8)

Bellator 180 (Main Card)

Phil Davis (204.8) vs. Ryan Bader (204.4)

James Gallagher (144.4) vs. Chinzo Machida (146)

Neiman Gracie (170.4) vs. Dave Marfone (170.4)

Heather Hardy (125.2) vs. Alice Yauger (125.6)

Bellator 180 (Prelims)

Ryan Couture (168.8) vs. Haim Gozali (169.2)

Jerome Mickle (155.8) vs. Anthony Giacchina (157.4)

John Salgado (168.2) vs. Hugh McKenna (168.8)

Matt Rizzo (133.6) vs. Sergio da Silva (137.6)

Bradley Desir (160.6) vs. Nate Grebb (155.4)