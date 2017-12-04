Bellator ‘OG’ David Rickels Wants Benson Henderson Next

David Rickels has fought 19 times for Bellator, winning 13 of those fights including a recent victory over Adam Piccolotti.

So, what’s next for the self-proclaimed “OG” of the promotion? Benson Henderson.

Rickels (19-4) told MMAjunkie following Bellator 189 that he wants a bout with the former UFC champion and Bellator title challenger Henderson (24-8).

“Benson Henderson, what’s good?” Rickels said. “Let’s go. That’s who I want to fight actually. I’ve been talking about that fight for a minute. Benson Henderson, let’s get it.”

Rickels, who will turn 29 years old next month, is unbeaten over his last four fights, going 3-0 with a no-contest in his 2016 bout with Melvin Guillard following a positive drug test for Guillard. His most recent official defeat was to Michael Chandler in 2015.

Earlier this year, “The Caveman” celebrated his birthday month with a third round stoppage over Aaron Derrow at Bellator 171. He finished off the year by scoring a decision vs. Piccolotti.

“My performance is what’s important to me,” he said. “I had a great performance (vs. Piccolotti). I felt smooth. I felt sharp. I landed good shots.”

As for facing off against Henderson, Rickels said he has “always respected him through his career and I just think it would be a great fight.”