Bellator Press Release Confirms 2018 Heavyweight Tournament

Bellator has confirmed that a heavyweight tournament will be taking place next year.

The promotion is set to host an eight-man tournament in the 265-pound division. The tournament features a mix of heavyweight and light heavyweight talent. The participants are Fedor Emelianenko, Ryan Bader, Frank Mir, Matt Mitrione, Chael Sonnen, Roy Nelson, Muhammed Lawal, and Quinton Jackson.

Check out a piece of Bellator’s press release below:

“Bellator has announced plans to host a year-long grand prix heavyweight tournament in 2018 featuring eight of the roster’s biggest stars with the winner becoming the new Bellator world heavyweight champion. The Bellator MMA World Grand Prix 2018 Heavyweight Tournament will air on the soon-to-launch Paramount Network.

The star-studded list of participants includes newly signed Quinton “Rampage” Jackson (37-12), Roy Nelson (23-14), Chael Sonnen (30-15-1), Frank Mir (18-11), “King Mo” (21-6, 1 NC), Fedor Emelianenko (36-5, 1 NC), Matt Mitrione (12-5) and Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader (24-5).

Spanning multiple events and locations throughout 2018, the three-round tournament allows for matchups never before thought possible and will ultimately crown a new Bellator heavyweight champion. Previously, Bellator President Scott Coker orchestrated the most recent successful heavyweight tournament in mixed martial arts with the STRIKEFORCE Heavyweight Grand Prix that spanned from 2011-12.

Matchups, dates and locations for the single-elimination grand prix will be determined shortly, as will tournament alternates who will be available to fill in due to any unforeseen circumstances.”