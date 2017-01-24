Bellator Pulls Chael Sonnen From Competing at Submission Underground 3

Chael Sonnen will not be taking part in his own Submission Underground event this coming weekend according to multiple reports.

Sonnen, who lost to Tito Ortiz in his Bellator MMA debut this past Saturday night, agreed to step in and replace Hector Lombard against Garry Tonon on Sunday in a grappling-only match at Submission Underground 3.

Reports have come out stating Bellator has forced Sonnen off the event.

The card, which takes place from the Roseland Theater in Portland, features Dillon Danis vs. AJ Agazarm. Danis is a training partner of UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor. The event also features Chad Mendes vs. Jeff Glover and Jeff Monson vs. Gordon Ryan.

The second Submission Underground 2 event featured a main event between Jon Jones and Dan Henderson.