Bellator Pushing James Gallagher as Own Conor McGregor

James Gallagher was found at the most opportune time by Bellator MMA.

Gallagher, an Irish rising prospect, continues to flourish in the promotion with his fellow countryman, Conor McGregor, takes his game to new heights at the same time.

Bellator commentator Jimmy Smith believes the promotion has several rising stars, but Gallagher is the biggest right now in his eyes.

“James Gallagher,” he said. “Not just what he’s showing in the cage, but the confidence and the way the fans are reacting to him. His connection and the way everybody reacts; he’s a superstar in the making.”

Gallagher headlines Bellator 187 this November from Dublin and the 3Arena against Jeremiah Labiano in a featherweight affair.