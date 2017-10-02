Bellator Releases Highlight Video Showcasing Gegard Mousasi

Gegard Mousasi is set to make his Bellator debut.

To hype up the debut, the promotion has released a highlight video showcasing “The Dreamcatcher.” Mousasi will take on former Bellator middleweight champion Alexander Shlemenko on Oct. 20.

Mousasi last competed under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner. He defeated former UFC middleweight title holder Chris Weidman via TKO. Mousasi is riding a five-fight winning streak. He hasn’t suffered a loss since Sept. 2015.

Below is a description of the highlight video:

“On October 20th, the ‘Dreamcatcher,’ Gegard Mousasi makes his Bellator debut against Alexander Shlemenko! Take a look at some of his highlight moments inside the MMA cage. #Bellator185.”