Bellator Releases Highlight Video Showcasing Julia Budd

Julia Budd is set to defend her Bellator women’s featherweight title.

To hype up her next defense, Bellator has released a highlight video showcasing “The Jewel.” Budd will put her 145-pound gold on the line against Arlene Blencowe this Friday night (Dec. 1) in the main event of Bellator 189.

Budd won the inaugural Bellator women’s featherweight title back in March against Marloes Coenen. “The Jewel” is riding an eight-fight winning streak. She hasn’t tasted defeat since Nov. 2011.

Below is a description of the highlight video:

“Check out some of Julia Budd’s highlights inside the Bellator cage! And don’t miss her upcoming fight against Arlene Blencowe at #Bellator189!”