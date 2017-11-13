Bellator Sends Out Press Release Touting Jake Hager’s Signing

Bellator has sent out a press release hyping up the signing of Jake Hager.

Earlier today, Hager, better known as Jack Swagger from his World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) days, revealed that he signed a contract with Bellator. Hager said he’ll be competing in the heavyweight division. He’s expected to make his debut next year.

Check out part of Bellator’s press release below:

“Bellator is pleased to announce that it has reached a multi-fight, multi-year deal with Jake Hager, who was formerly known as “Jack Swagger” during his nearly nine-year run with WWE. The deal will see Hager make his MMA debut inside a Bellator cage.

Hager will compete at heavyweight and is expected to debut in 2018.

A native of Perry, Okla., Hager would go on to be a collegiate wrestler at the University of Oklahoma, where he was an All-American and set the school record for most pins at the 285-pound weight class in a single season with 30. Following graduation and a conversation with legendary pro wrestling announcer and fellow Oklahoma Sooner, Jim Ross, Hager made the transition to professional wrestling and signed with WWE.

While in WWE, Hager would go on to claim multiple coveted professional titles during his time with the organization, including the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, ECW Championship and WWE United States Championship.”