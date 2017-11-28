Bellator sets Dates, Events for Opening Round of Grand Prix

We’ve known the bouts for the opening round of the Bellator heavyweight grand prix, but now we know even more.

Officials confirmed the dates and venues for the entire quarterfinals, which start with Quinton “Rampage” Jackson vs. Chael Sonnen on January 20 at Bellator 192.

Matt Mitrione and Roy Nelson square off at Bellator 194 on February 16, with Frank Mir battling Fedor Emelianenko in April. The final quarterfinal will see Ryan Bader take on Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal in May.

Dates for the semifinals and finals will be announced soon, with alternates also being released. The event is being billed as a “year-long World Grand Prix Heavyweight Tournament” with the winner winning the Bellator title.

• Bellator 192 at The Forum – Jan. 20, 2018: Quinton “Rampage” Jackson (37-12) vs. Chael Sonnen (30-15-1)

• Bellator 194 at Mohegan Sun Arena – Feb. 16, 2018: Matt Mitrione (12-5) vs. Roy Nelson (23-14)

• Bellator at Allstate Arena – April, 2018: Fedor Emelianenko (36-5, 1 NC) vs. Frank Mir (18-11)

• Bellator at SAP Center – May, 2018: Ryan Bader (24-5) vs. “King Mo” Lawal (21-6, 1 NC)