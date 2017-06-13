Mike Goldberg & Mauro Ranallo Sign With Bellator, Will Call MSG Show

“It is all over … mamma mia!”

Bellator made some major waves in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA) with a blockbuster signing at the booth. Sean Grande recently announced he has stepped away from the play-by-play (PBP) position due to other commitments. Grande did hint that he would be replaced with some top notch commentators.

He wasn’t lying.

The former voice of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Mike Goldberg has signed with Bellator. Joining him will be former Pride Fighting Championships (Pride FC) and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) PBP commentator Mauro Ranallo.

You can check out part of Bellator’s press release below:

“Bellator has signed longstanding MMA commentators Mike Goldberg and Mauro Ranallo to multi-event broadcast agreements beginning with Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva and Bellator 180: Davis vs. Bader on Saturday, June 24. The move sees Goldberg return to SPIKE for the first time since 2011, while Ranallo reunites with Bellator President Scott Coker, having worked together through 2013. The pair will join a broadcast team that currently includes Jimmy Smith, Jenn Brown and Chael Sonnen.

Mike Goldberg and Mauro Ranallo are two of the best in our business and I couldn’t be happier about them joining the Bellator family,” said Scott Coker. “In addition to June 24, we look forward to working together to make future Spike broadcasts even more exciting for our fans as we add further depth to an already-exceptional broadcast team.”

The addition of highly-regarded announcers Mauro and Mike to our fantastic lineup of broadcasters, and our first-rate production led by Scott Fishman, further demonstrates our commitment MMA fans and expanding the global Bellator brand,” added Spike SVP, Sports and Specials Jon Slugger.”