Bellator 170: Tito Ortiz v Chael Sonnen Pulls in 1.85 Million Viewers

1.85 million viewers tuned watched Tito Ortiz choke Chael Sonnen out in the first round at Bellator 170.

The main event was Bellator’s highest viewed fight on Spike TV since February 2016, and MMA’s most viewed bout on television in 2017 so far.

While the numbers released are preliminary, a complete and accurate viewership total factoring in DVR+3 will be released Thursday.

1.7 million viewers viewed Paul Daley’s highlight reel, flying knee knockout over Brennan Ward on the cards penultimate fight.

Bellator 170 as a whole raked in 1.4 million viewers, ranking it 3rd on the highest viewed events in the history of the promotion. The Spike telecast ranked in at #1 in cable with Men 18-49 in the timeslot.

While Bellator 170’s main event failed to deliver, it did have have digital and social success:

· Bellator 170 prelims drew the second most viewers on Bellator.com and Bellator mobile app in franchise history (only behind Bellator 149).

· The post-fight press conference streamed exclusively on YouTube saw the most concurrent viewers in Bellator history.

· #Bellator170 was the #1 trending topic on Twitter during the event and Tito Ortiz, Chael Sonnen and Bellator MMA trended #1 on Google Trends.