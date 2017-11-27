Bellator What to Watch: Hisaki Kato vs. Chidi Njokuani (Video)

Hisaki Kato vs. Chidi Njokuani is the latest fight to be featured on Bellator’s “What to Watch” series.

Kato will go one-on-one with Njokuani inside the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma on Dec. 1. The bout will be featured on the main card of Bellator 189. This will be Njokuani’s middleweight debut.

The official YouTube channel of Bellator has rolled out a “What to Watch” video. Getting the spotlight this go-round is Kato vs. Njokuani. Bellator color commentator Jimmy Smith gives his breakdown of the match-up.

Kato is riding a three-fight winning streak and looks to put himself in title contention. Meanwhile, Njokunai recently had his seven-fight winning streak snapped. He’ll look for a fresh start at 185 pounds.