Bellator What to Watch: Julia Budd vs. Arlene Blencowe (Video)

Julia Budd vs. Arlene Blencowe has received the “What to Watch” treatment.

Budd will go one-on-one with Blencowe inside the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma on Dec. 1. The bout will serve as Bellator 189’s main event. It’ll be contested for Budd’s women’s featherweight title.

The official YouTube channel of Bellator has rolled out a “What to Watch” video. Getting the spotlight this go-round is Budd vs. Blencowe. Bellator color commentator Jimmy Smith gives his breakdown of the match-up.

The two fought back in Oct. 2016. Budd won the bout via majority decision and went on to a featherweight title shot, which she won.