Bellator What to Watch: Rafael Lovato Jr. vs. Chris Honeycutt (Video)

Rafael Lovato Jr. vs. Chris Honeycutt has received the “What to Watch” treatment.

Lovato will go one-on-one with Honeycutt inside the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma on Dec. 1. The bout will serve as Bellator 189’s co-main event. It’ll be contested in the middleweight division.

The official YouTube channel of Bellator has rolled out a “What to Watch” video. Getting the spotlight this go-round is Lovato vs. Honeycutt. Bellator color commentator Jimmy Smith gives his breakdown of the match-up.

Both men are coming off wins in their last bout. Lovato has a perfect record of 6-0. Honeycutt is riding a four-fight winning streak.