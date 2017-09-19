Bellator’s ‘Flying Cage’ Will Be Used This Weekend at Bellator 183

Bellator is pulling out all the stops for this Saturday’s MMA/kickboxing event in San Jose, bringing the “Flying Cage” with them to the SAP Center.

The cage, which is trademarked by the promotion, allows it to be lifted to transform between MMA fights and kickboxing matches. The entire process takes less than 15 minutes.

Previously, Bellator used the cage in Italy and Hungary for dual events. This marks the first time it will be used in the U.S.

Updated Bellator 183: Henderson vs. Pitbull Fight Card

• Lightweight Main Event: Benson Henderson (24-7) vs. Patricky “Pitbull” Freire (17-8)

• Welterweight Main Card Bout: Paul Daley (39-15-2) vs. Lorenz Larkin (18-6, 1 NC)

• Heavyweight Main Card Bout: Roy Nelson (22-14) vs. Javy Ayala (10-5)

• Featherweight Main Card Bout: Aaron Pico (0-1) vs. Justin Linn (7-3)

• Lightweight Main Card Bout: Adam Piccolotti (9-0) vs. Goiti Yamauchi (21-3)

Preliminary Card:

• Women’s Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Brooke Mayo (0-1) vs. Kaytlin Neil (0-2)

• Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Fernando Gonzalez (1-0) vs. Alex Lopez (3-0)

• Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Gaston Bolanos (1-0) vs. Brandon Laroco (1-1)

• Light Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Tony Johnson (4-3) vs. Mike Ortega (2-3)

• Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Justin Tenedora (1-0) vs. Ricardo Vasquez (Debut)

• Women’s Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Jaimelene Nievera (4-3) vs. Corina Herrera (3-3)

• Lightweight Preliminary Bout: J.J. Okanovich (4-1) vs. Luis Jauregui (4-2)

• Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Daniel Gonzalez (1-0) vs. Anthony Castrejon (1-1)

Updated Bellator Kickboxing 7: Ross vs. Lomurno Fight Card

• Featherweight Kickboxing World Title Bout: Kevin Ross (44-11) vs. Domenico Lomurno (22-8)

• Welterweight Kickboxing World Title Bout: Karim Ghajji (98-13-1) vs. Raymond Daniels (13-3)

• Middleweight Kickboxing Main Card Bout: Joe Schilling (20-9) vs. Najib Idali (28-6-1)

• Women’s Featherweight Kickboxing Main Card Bout: Jorina Baars (41-0-3) vs. Anke Van Gestel (34-11-3)

• Featherweight Kickboxing Bout: Joe Palacios (7-7) vs. Malaipet (145-31-6)

Preliminary Card:

• Featherweight Kickboxing Preliminary Bout: Jacob Ycaro (Debut) vs. Jonathan Tan (Debut)

• Women’s Flyweight Kickboxing Preliminary Bout: Gloria Telles (2-0) vs. Shannah Gozo (5-1)