Bellator’s Lorenz Larkin Says UFC’s Offer ‘Just Didn’t Feel Right’

Lorenz Larkin doesn’t feel the Ultimate Fighting Championnship (UFC) valued him as much as Bellator did during his time in free agency.

Days before news broke of Ryan Bader’s Bellator signing, the promotion announced the addition of Larkin to the roster. “The Monsoon” made his UFC exit with wins over Jorge Masvidal and Neil Magny. Masvidal holds the fifth spot on the official UFC rankings, while Magny is at the sixth position.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Larkin said he didn’t feel the UFC made an effort to make him feel wanted: