Bellator’s Lorenz Larkin Says UFC’s Offer ‘Just Didn’t Feel Right’

Lorenz Larkin doesn’t feel the Ultimate Fighting Championnship (UFC) valued him as much as Bellator did during his time in free agency.
Days before news broke of Ryan Bader’s Bellator signing, the promotion announced the addition of Larkin to the roster. “The Monsoon” made his UFC exit with wins over Jorge Masvidal and Neil Magny. Masvidal holds the fifth spot on the official UFC rankings, while Magny is at the sixth position.
During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Larkin said he didn’t feel the UFC made an effort to make him feel wanted:
“I had a deal on the table (from the UFC), and it just didn’t feel right. My whole reasoning for testing free agency was to see what I was worth and get somebody behind me. I want to feel like an asset to a promotion, and I want to feel like the promotion wants to really drive me and really use me. I’ve made this point a lot of times that I’m ready to work. Anything you can use me for, let me know. I’m here. And it just wasn’t happening for me (in the UFC), so I don’t know if it was just the timing or, just, there was no interest in that. But that’s a big thing that I was focused on.”