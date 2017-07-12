Bellator’s Michael Page Signs with David Haye’s Boxing Promotion

By
Dana Becker
-

Bellator already has a Conor McGregor clone in James Gallagher.

But now, they have another.

Michael Page, a top welterweight prospect who is 12-0 inside the cage, has signed with David Haye’s Hayemaker Ringstar promotion in an attempt to compete in a boxing match.

With Bellator’s permission, Page is seeking a fight between now and next year when he is expected to face Paul Daley in London.

“We have a deal with the local promoter over there,” Bellator president Scott Coker told The MMA Hour. “We asked (Page), ‘Do you want to kickbox or do you want to box?’ He prefers boxing. He wants to get a couple fights in to get ready for Paul.”

Page, 30 years old, is a former champion in kickboxing. He scored a “Knockout of the Year” in 2016 when he delivered a flying knee on Evangeslista Santos that left Santos with a fractured skull.

