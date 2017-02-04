Bellator’s Paul Daley Denies Report of Fighting Michael Page in London

Unless he’s stringing us along, it looks like Paul Daley won’t be fighting Michael Page in May after all.

Yesterday a report surfaced claiming that Belltor was targeting a bout between the two welterweights for a London event in May. That event is expected to be held inside The SSE Arena, Wembley.

“Semtex” is denying the report of him fighting “Venom” at the event. Daley told MMAJunkie’s Chamatkar Sandhu that the fight isn’t going to happen. Check out the tweet below:

A lot can change but I spoke to Paul 'Semtex' Daley this morning who told me he is not fighting Michael 'Venom' Page in London. — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) February 4, 2017

It’s possible that Daley is waiting for Bellator to make the announcement, but for now the report will remain just that. Daley is coming off a sensational flying knee knockout over Brennan Ward. “Semtex” has won six of his last seven bouts, earning five finishes in that span.

Page remains undefeated, although his last outing left many questions. “Venom” fought Fernando Gonzalez in what many considered to be a lackluster fight. Page wasn’t able to get off the flashy offense he’s been known for and barely walked out with a split decision win.

It was a far cry from his brutal knockout over the now retired Evangelista Santos. Page landed one of the most nasty flying knees seen in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA). So much so, that it fractured Santos’ skull.

“Venom” has only gone the distance twice in his professional career. He’s earned seven knockouts and three submissions. Daley is also known for stopping his opponents. In his 39 professional wins, “Semtex” has knocked out 29 of his opponents and nabbed two submissions.

Bellator is set to hold a press conference in the coming week. The promotion is expected to officially announce the London event in May. We could find out if this match-up will indeed come to fruition at the presser, or if it’s a pipe dream.