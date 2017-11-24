Ben Askren Asks Georges St-Pierre ‘How’s the Spring Weather in Montreal?’

Ben Askren is fine with walking away from his MMA career unbeaten and as the ONE welterweight champion.

But if a certain UFC titleholder would be willing to step inside the Octagon with Askren, he would definitely come out of retirement.

Askren completed his career on Friday with a first round finish vs. Shinya Aoki. On social media, though, he indicated what exactly would get him to continue fighting.

@GeorgesStPierre how’s the spring weather in Montreal? I hear it’s a nice time to test your true Martial Arts skills — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) November 25, 2017

Askren, who turned 33 years old earlier this year, is 18-0 with a no-contest vs. Luis Santos back in 2015. He left Bellator as the reigning welterweight champion in 2013, signing with ONE in Asia.

During his career, Askren defeated the likes of current Bellator champion Douglas Lima, Lyman Good, Agilan Thani and Aoki.