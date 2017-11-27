Ben Askren Calls Out Georges St-Pierre: ‘I Don’t Hit That Hard’

‘Retired’ former ONE and Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren may be tempted back into MMA if he can bag a fight with the UFC’s middleweight champion, Georges St-Pierre

Askren ‘ended’ a successful yet mildly frustrating MMA career with a swift knockout of Shinya Aoki in Singapore last weekend, seemingly stepping foot inside the cage for the last time.

Having recently teased a call out of St-Pierre over Twitter, Askren went one further and told Ariel Helwani that a bout with GSP is something that he would be interested in:

“I wouldn’t fight Tyron Woodley, we go way. way back,” said Askren on Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour. “But there is this other guy who is a very famous welterweight named Georges St-Pierre who doesn’t seem to have a dance partner right now. He doesn’t seem to want to fight Tyron or Robert Whittaker. So hey, he doesn’t want to get hit hard. I can’t hit that hard so we might as well get in there and get after it,” he added.

“As long as Georges isn’t of the mindset that he would never fight me for reasons I outlined earlier, I don’t see why he wouldn’t want to. He hasn’t seemed to call out Whittaker or Tyron Woodley since his last fight got over. He needs a dance partner and I will come to Montreal and we will fill out the Bell Centre.”