Ben Askren Has no Doubt He’s The Best Welterweight in MMA

Ben Askren isn’t shy in expressing confidence in his abilities.

Askren is the reigning ONE Championship welterweight title holder and he never lost the Bellator gold before being released from the promotion. “Funky” was recently interviewed by Flo Combat, and he didn’t hold back:

“People debate who the best welterweight in the world is. There’s no doubt about it. It’s me. I was thinking about this earlier, Duane. This is some math for you. I fought 43 minutes against Lima and Koreshkov combined. Those are two pretty good fighters. If you score it minute by minute, I won all 43. I’m 43-0 against these guys. I didn’t lose a round. I didn’t even lose a minute.”

He then went on to say that now more than ever, people are seeing he’s a cut above the rest.

“These guys never stood a chance against me. We’re seeing how good these guys are now. I made them look terrible…When it comes down to it, there’s only one best welterweight in the world. It’s this guy.”