Ben Askren: I Beat Darren Till Very Easily

Ben Askren who retired from MMA earlier last year seems like he is itching to come back. The reaction to Darren Till’s victory over Stephen Thompson was mixed but made for popular conversation on Sunday. Askren was sure to post his on social media after the event letting anyone know who was asking that he could beat Darren Till “easily”. Till’s victory did not happen without some doubt though as many had scored the fight for Thompson and Till did not make weight for the fight.

For all of you asking….. yes I beat Darren Till and very easily. Watch the Koreshkov or Lima fight. Very similar outcome just more effective GnP — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) May 27, 2018

Askren retired from mixed martial arts undefeated with an 18-0-1(NC) record. He held welterweight titles in Bellator MMA and One Championship which he defended successfully until he made the decision to leave the sport. In his post, he directs fans to see his wins over former welterweight champions Andrey Koreshkov and Douglas Lima as a reference to how he would defeat Till.

When Askren announced his retirement from the sport he said he would come back to face Georges St-Pierre to solidify his legacy since he never fought in the UFC and St-Pierre is considered by many to be the greatest welterweight in the sport. Around the time of his retirement in November of 2017 was the same time St-Pierre came back from his four-year layoff from the sport to face Michael Bisping in a middleweight title fight that he won.

The timing may have seemed right but St-Pierre quickly vacated the title when he had to deal with a bout of colitis and step away from competing again. Coincidentally, Bisping also announced his retirement this week but it seems to be once these fighters retire, the growth and popularity of the sport beckon them back to action.

While Askren specifically targeted St-Pierre, maybe a chance at beating a few of the UFC’s new talent could bait “Funky” back into action and in turn, make that fight St-Pierre fight happen too.

Do you think Askren will fight in the UFC soon?