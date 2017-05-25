Ben Askren on Agilan Thani: ‘I Don’t Think He’s at my Level’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Ben Askren
Image Credit: Ben Szwediuk

Ben Askren doesn’t believe Agilan Thani poses much of a threat to his ONE welterweight title.

Askren defends his championship against Thani inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The bout takes place tomorrow (May 26). It’ll be “Funky’s” second ONE title defense.

Recently, Askren told MMAFighting.com that there’s a skill gap between himself and Thani:

“I don’t think he’s at my level. I don’t think a lot of people are at my level. He’s tough, he’s young. He works hard. He’s got a great attitude. I think someday he will be very good, but I think this is just too big of a jump up in competition level for him. I’m one of the best welterweights in the world, and I don’t think he’s ready for that.”

The 170-pound champion feels that once the fight gets to the ground, there’s no way the advantage doesn’t go to him.

“Honestly, his style, he does use quite a bit of wrestling and ground-and-pound, and that’s going right in my wheelhouse. I remember the first guy I fought in ONE Championship, I think he was an Azerbaijani guy (Bakhtiyar Abbasov), he took me down right away, but it was like, ‘okay, well that was a stupid move.’ I reversed him in 10 seconds and beat him up. So yeah, if he wants to take me down, that’s more than fine and we can go from there, because once it’s on the ground, that’s my world.”

Latest MMA News

Ben Askren

Ben Askren on Agilan Thani: ‘I Don’t Think He’s at my Level’

0
Ben Askren doesn't believe Agilan Thani poses much of a threat to his ONE welterweight title. Askren defends his championship against Thani inside the Singapore Indoor...
Matt Brown

Matt Brown on Coaching: ‘I Don’t Feel Like I’ve Taken a Day Off’

0
When Matt Brown isn't competing, he's enjoying his time coaching other fighters. Brown has had quite the mixed martial arts (MMA) career. There was a...
Stipe Miocic Weigh-In

Stipe Miocic Feels He’d ‘Surprise a Lot of People’ in Boxing Match With Anthony...

0
Stipe Miocic isn't counting himself out in a boxing match-up with WBA, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. Ever since talks of a super...
video

Kendall Grove-John Salter Scheduled for Bellator 181 This July

0
Kendall Grove will make his eighth appearance inside the Bellator cage this summer, taking on John Salter at Bellator 181. Grove (23-16) had won two...
video

Sage Northcutt Returns, Faces Claudio Puelles at UFC 214

0
"Super" Sage Northcutt returns this summer, as the lightweight will meet Claudio Puelles at UFC 214. Northcutt (8-2) was looking to fight sooner than the...
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal is Tired of ‘Cowardness’ Especially From Michael Bisping

0
Jorge Masvidal is taking aim at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder Michael Bisping. Masvidal is well aware of the state of the UFC...
Gokhan Saki

UFC Announces Signing of Former Glory Champion Gokhan Saki

0
In a surprising move, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has signed Gokhan Saki. Saki is known in the combat sports world for being an elite...
Brian Kelleher

Brian Kelleher on Iuri Alcantara Bout: ‘I’m Going in There to Take His Spot’

0
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) newcomer Brian Kelleher isn't afraid of getting in the trenches right away. Kelleher is set to make his UFC debut inside...
Jimi Manuwa

Jimi Manuwa: ‘I Don’t Buy Into Any of That Trash Talking & Sh*t’

0
Jimi Manuwa isn't interested in laying down some World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) style trash talking. Manuwa isn't exactly a target when it comes to verbal...
John Lineker

John Lineker: ‘I Don’t Think About Dropping to Flyweight Anymore’

0
Don't expect John Lineker to return to the flyweight division. There was a time when Lineker was tearing through the Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) flyweight...
Load more