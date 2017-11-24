Ben Askren Reflects on his MMA Accomplishments Ahead of Final Bout

Ben Askren is ‘perfectly content’ with his accomplishments in MMA as he approaches his last fight against Shinya Aoki at ONE Championship: Immortal Pursuit

Although some regretful politics may have prevented Askren from becoming a bigger name in MMA, the 2008 Olympian is proud of what he has achieved in less than a decade of professional fighting:

“I’m perfectly content,” Askren said recently on The MMA Hour.

“Listen, I told someone this the other day, and this is something I can be totally proud about, I hope I don’t eff this up while I’m telling it live: I have never turned down a fight, I have never pulled out of a fight, I have never missed weight, I have never failed a drug test, and I have never lost. And I don’t know that anyone else can say that, ever.

“Obviously I wasn’t granted the opportunity to fight the best guys in the world,” Askren continued. “(Douglas) Lima and (Andrey) Koreshkov, they’re pretty freaking good, and I still don’t think they get their due for how good they really are. People are so resistant, if you don’t have the UFC behind your name, to give you the credit you deserve. So I wasn’t afforded the opportunity to fight some of the best guys in the world, and that was not something that was on my end by any sense of the imagination — and so yeah, I am definitely satisfied. I don’t really think there’s anything I could’ve done differently, or would have done differently.”