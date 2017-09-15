Ben Askren Says he Knows His Time is up Due to Hating Fight Preparation

For Ben Askren, retirement couldn’t come at a better time.

Askren has held welterweight gold in Bellator and ONE Championship, but a new challenge awaits him outside of the cage. On Nov. 24, “Funky” will compete for the final time in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. He’ll defend his welterweight title against Shinya Aoki.

Following the bout, Askren is going to take on an executive role in ONE Championship. Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Askren explained why it’s time to step away from competition:

“I used to love going in the gym every single day. I used to be passionate about it. I couldn’t wait. There was nothing I was more excited for. And now, I frickin’ hate it. I’m disciplined enough to still do it. I’m disciplined to get up two times a day and go to the gym every day and not miss a workout. But I don’t like it any more. So I know it’s my time.”