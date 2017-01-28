Ben Askren Says He’d Make Stephen Thompson His ‘Girlfriend’

Ben Askren is never at a loss for words. The ONE Championship welterweight title holder is set to defend his title on April 21st in Manila. His opponent will be named at a later date.

Askren is a friend and training partner of the current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight king, Tyron Woodley. “Funky” told Chael Sonnen (via Flo Combat) that he felt “The Chosen One” should’ve been awarded the win over Stephen Thompson at UFC 205:

“Tyron did more damage in one round than Stephen Thompson did in the three that he won. He should be rewarded as such. One of the judges was audacious enough to score that fourth round only a 10-9 for Woodley despite the fact he knocked him down over three and a half times and had him in a choke hold for a minute and a half. I think [the new rules allowing judges to score a round 10-7] will allow the judges to get it right more often.”

Never one to be short on confidence, Askren believes he’d handle “Wonderboy” if the two every shared the Octagon. He had a rather interesting way of describing what would transpire if the bout ever materialized.

“These other guys suck. Stephen Thompson, I’d do what I want to him. He’d be my girlfriend if I wanted him to.”

To many fans and analysts, Askren is the best welterweight not signed by the UFC. For three years, he reigned supreme as the Bellator welterweight champion. After four successful title defenses, he and Bellator could not agree to terms on a new deal.

“Funky” would go on to sign with ONE Championship. After winning in his debut, Askren captured the promotion’s 170-pound title. He went 2-0, 1 NC in his next three bouts. Askren’s fight this spring will be his second title defense as his last opponent failed to make weight.