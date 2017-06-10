Ben Askren Shows Support For Demetrious Johnson Speaking Out Against UFC

Ben Askren is sticking up for Demetrious Johnson in his spat with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Johnson has said that UFC President Dana White and matchmaker Sean Shelby have tried using bullying tactics on him as well as revoking his pay-per-view (PPV) points. White responded by saying “Mighty Mouse’s” claim was “ridiculous.”

In a recent interview with Flo Combat, Askren explained why he backs Johnson:

“It was really refreshing to see Demetrious [Johnson] put those guys on blast because they are bad people and they do bad things. It was really nice to see Demetrious come out and tell people what happened because that’s how they do it. It’s almost as if Dana is a little child and throws a f*cking fit when he doesn’t get his way. And a lot of those fighters he’ll hold it against them for the rest of their lives.”

“Funky” said he was happy to see a champion the caliber of “Mighty Mouse” speak out.

“It was great to see him stand up and not be scared to speak out because here is a guy who has never failed a drug test or never missed weight. Here is a guy who has done everything right and the UFC still gives him that type of treatment. For a fighter that’s disconcerting.”