Ben Askren to Defend ONE Championship This May vs. Agilan Thani

The next title defense for ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren will come in May as he takes on Agilan Thani at ONE: Dynasty of Heroes.

The promotion made the bout official on Friday, adding it to the role of co-headliner under Angela Lee’s atomweight title defense vs. Istela Nunes.

“We are excited to announce that ONE Welterweight World Champion Ben Askren is back, and he’s ready to welcome the young Agilan Thani to the upper echelon of the division,” ONE CEO Victor Cui said. “It is going to be an awesome showdown of youth versus experience on a night fans will not want to miss. Get ready for an evening of non-stop MMA action, hitting you live in Singapore!”

Askren is a former Bellator champion and was a standout wrestler at the NCAA Div. I level. In Thani, he’ll face a fellow unbeaten fighter with five first round finishes to his credit.

ONE: Dynasty of Heroes takes place May 26 from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.