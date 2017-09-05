Ben Askren to Retire After Nov. 24 Title Fight With Shinya Aoki

Ben Askren is set to hang up his gloves.

On Nov. 24, Askren will compete in a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout for the final time. “Funky” will defend his ONE Championship welterweight title against Shinya Aoki. After that bout, Askren is set to retire as a prizefighter.

Evolve MMA founder Chatri Sityodtong made the announcement on his Facebook page. Askren is going to take an executive role once his fighting career comes to a close. See the Facebook post below:

“In what will be a ferocious contest between two great white sharks, Shinya Aoki and Ben Askren have decided to lay it all on the line. Win or lose, this fight will be Ben’s last. Ben has made the decision to retire after this fight to become an executive at ONE. You do not want to miss this mega event in Singapore!”

I am thrilled to announce two world title fights for ONE Championship: Immortal Pursuit in Singapore on November 24! … Posted by Chatri Sityodtong on Sunday, September 3, 2017

Askren has a professional MMA record of 17-0, 1 NC. He has been the ONE Championship welterweight title holder since Aug. 2014. Before competing under his current promoter, “Funky” was ruling the roost in Bellator’s 170-pound division. There, he had four successful title defenses and never lost his championship.