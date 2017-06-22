Ben Nguyen Had Flyweight Division in Mind With Submission Over Tim Elliott

Ben Nguyen
Ben Nguyen grew tired of people questioning the flyweight division’s future, so he made a statement.

Nguyen submitted Tim Elliott in just 49 seconds in their bout at UFC Fight Night 110. It was a stunning finish as Elliott had given pound-for-pound great Demetrious Johnson a run for his money back in Dec. 2016.

“Ben 10” told MMAFighting.com that he had the flyweight division in mind with his performance:

“I actually thought about it going into the fight, that if I had a great fight — and I knew it was going to be a great fight — I was going to get on the mic and say something. Because I think a lot of people miss out on the best parts of the flyweight division sometimes. We get buried in the prelims and on Fight Pass and stuff, a lot of people miss out. All of my fights have been exciting. I’ve never had a boring fight. And not a lot of people have seen me fight. I’ve had three finishes in the first round now in the UFC.”

He then went on to say that making a statement in his last fight was important to bring some excitement to the division.

“I knew I had to do something to make it exciting again. I really wanted to put on a big exciting fight. I was planning on going the full distance with Tim Elliott. Tim Elliott is no slouch. He went the distance with DJ, and I was expecting to do the same. But everything just went my way. Everything just went according to plan.”

