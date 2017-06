Up next on the main card of UFC Fight Night 110 is a flyweight bout between top-ranked contenders Tim Elliot and Ben Nguyen. Here’s the play-by-play:

Round 1:

Nguyen lands some nice shots early and immediately gets Elliott down and takes the back. Elliott stands up but Nguyen locks in the rear-naked choke and makes Elliott fall. The choke is way under the chin and Elliott has no choice but to tap out.

Official Result: Ben Nguyen def. Tim Elliott via R1 submission (rear-naked choke, 0:49)