Ben Nguyen on Finishing Tim Elliott: ‘I Was Really Nervous For This Fight’

Before perhaps the biggest win of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career, Ben Nguyen was feeling the nerves.

Last night (June 10), Nguyen stunned the MMA world when he submitted Tim Elliott in just 49 seconds. Elliott had given Demetrious Johnson a run for his money in their title bout back in Dec. 2016.

“Ben 10” puts Elliott up their with elite flyweights such as Joseph Benavidez (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Beating a guy like Tim Elliott puts you way past the top 10, for sure. And I put him up there with my previous opponent, Joseph Benavidez.”

Nguyen admitted that he was nervous going into his bout with the former Titan FC flyweight champion:

“For some reason I was really nervous for this fight. I was really – I was waking up in the middle of the night in the sweats or something. I was like, ‘Why am I acting this way?’ But it turned out great, man.”