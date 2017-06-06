Ben Nguyen Says he Sees Holes in Joseph Benavidez’s Game

Ben Nguyen still wants a fight with Joseph Benavidez, who he feels is beatable.

Nguyen was supposed to meet Benavidez on this Sunday night (June 11) at UFC Fight Night 110. Benavidez went down with a knee injury. Instead, Nguyen will take on Tim Elliott.

“Ben 10” described his reaction when he first heard Benavidez was injured to MMAJunkie.com:

“It was like waking up from a nightmare; I literally woke up and got the news (Benavidez was out). I think going from Benavidez to Tim Elliott, it’s still a challenge. He’s a tough guy, and he’s a guy that’s just really determined. Getting kicked out of the UFC then coming back in the fashion he did, it shows he’s in it for a while.”

Nguyen admits he’d still like to fight Benavidez and even feels the Elevation Fight Team member has some holes in his game.

“I think out of all the top people, he’s one of the most beatable. I think he’s got a lot of holes, especially in the stand-up. His stand-up is good, but I see a couple holes here and there, and feel like we could have exploited it. He’s really well rounded, but I felt like I could beat him on the feet. I still want that fight.”