Ben Rothwell Blasts ‘Phony Man-Whore’ Travis Browne

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight Ben Rothwell has never been one to hold his tongue. The seasoned veteran has faced a plethora of 265-pound bruisers including Alistair Overeem, Cain Velasquez, and Juinor dos Santos. One man “Big Ben” has yet to do battle with is Travis Browne.

That may change soon.

Rothwell was on SiriusXM’s Fight Club (via MMAJunkie.com) and he ripped “Hapa” for using Ronda Rousey as his “sugar mama:”

“I have no problems talking (expletive) on him because he brings (expletive) on himself. He’s one of the guys – I try to be nice to him and cool, and the more I learn about him, the more of his history, he’s one of those guys that’s just a man-whore. He’s a phony, and a lot of (expletive) pisses me off with him. Why did you suddenly leave a great camp that made him good and move to a (expletive) gym that’s got a lot of guys losing? For me, I think it was a financial thing. He went there and found a sugar mama in his girlfriend. He’s just looking to get himself taken care of.”

Rothwell went a step further and took Rousey to task over the way she’s handled her two losses. As far as “Big Ben” is concerned, we might as well have not even heard of “Rowdy” if she doesn’t make a comeback.

“What matters is now. What’s she going to do now? What matters is six months from now if she walks away from the sport and never fights again, she never has to have her name brought up again. If she can’t come back from everything she’s been through and being put on such a high pedestal and making waves, then she loses two fights and she doesn’t come back from that? Well, then she’s a loser and she never was a champion.