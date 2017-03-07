Ben Rothwell Releases Statement on Potential Anti-Doping Violation

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Ben Rothwell
Image Credit: Getty Images

Ben Rothwell has responded to the news of his potential anti-doping violation.

Earlier today (March 7), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced that they were informed by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) of Rothwell’s potential violation. “Big Ben” was set to meet Fabricio Werdum on May 13 at UFC 211. With “Big Ben’s” provisional suspension in place, that bout is unlikely to materialize.

It’s unknown if the UFC will look for a replacement opponent, or remove “Vai Cavalo” from the card. MMAFighting.com was able to get a statement from Rothwell, who said he didn’t attempt to cheat and would like the opportunity to prove his innocence.

You can read Rothwell’s statement below:

“With the recent news received from USADA, I would like to take this time to let everyone know I have been under the care of a physician and trying to overcome a medical illness. I would appreciate the chance to show that I have not cheated nor did I intend to cheat. Please hold your opinions of me until all the facts are out. I appreciate everyone’s support as I go through the process with USADA.”

“Big Ben” has gone 4-1 in his last five outings. He is currently the No. 5 ranked UFC heavyweight.

LATEST NEWS

Ben Rothwell

Ben Rothwell Releases Statement on Potential Anti-Doping Violation

0
Ben Rothwell has responded to the news of his potential anti-doping violation. Earlier today (March 7), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced that they were...
Edson Barboza

Edson Barboza Says Fight With Beneil Dariush Will be a War

0
Edson Barboza is prepared for a tough battle against Beneil Dariush. Barboza battles Dariush this Saturday night (March 11) inside the Centro de Formacao Olimpica do...

USADA Flags Ben Rothwell For Potential Drug Violation, UFC Releases Statement

0
Ben Rothwell has found himself in a bit of trouble with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Rothwell was set to meet Fabricio Werdum at UFC...
UFC 209 Medical Suspensions

UFC 209 Medical Suspensions: Three Fighters Shelved For Six Months

0
The UFC 209 medical suspensions have been released. The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) sent out the official UFC 209 medical suspensions. UFC 209 took...
Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum on Vitor Belfort: ‘He’s Always Dangerous’

0
Kelvin Gastelum is back in action this weekend against Vitor Belfort. The fight will headline an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night event in Fortaleza,...