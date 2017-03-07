Ben Rothwell Releases Statement on Potential Anti-Doping Violation

Ben Rothwell has responded to the news of his potential anti-doping violation.

Earlier today (March 7), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced that they were informed by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) of Rothwell’s potential violation. “Big Ben” was set to meet Fabricio Werdum on May 13 at UFC 211. With “Big Ben’s” provisional suspension in place, that bout is unlikely to materialize.

It’s unknown if the UFC will look for a replacement opponent, or remove “Vai Cavalo” from the card. MMAFighting.com was able to get a statement from Rothwell, who said he didn’t attempt to cheat and would like the opportunity to prove his innocence.

You can read Rothwell’s statement below:

“With the recent news received from USADA, I would like to take this time to let everyone know I have been under the care of a physician and trying to overcome a medical illness. I would appreciate the chance to show that I have not cheated nor did I intend to cheat. Please hold your opinions of me until all the facts are out. I appreciate everyone’s support as I go through the process with USADA.”

“Big Ben” has gone 4-1 in his last five outings. He is currently the No. 5 ranked UFC heavyweight.