Ben Rothwell Thinks Cain Velasquez ‘Learned How to Milk’ His Injuries

Ben Rothwell isn’t hiding his feelings on Cain Velasquez’s inactivity.

“Big Ben” knows that injuries are a part of mixed martial arts (MMA). Rothwell himself is coming off an injury that cost him a bout with former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder Fabricio Werdum.

Still, Rothwell feels the amount of times Velasquez has pulled out of fights has been excessive. Due to his injuries, Velasquez has only fought once in 2011, 2015 and 2016. He also missed all of 2014. The last time the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) member had more than one fight in a year was 2013.

While Rothwell hasn’t been the most active fighter as of late, he has also been competing since 2001. “Big Ben” recently told BJPenn.com that he feels Velasquez was holding the heavyweight division hostage when he was the title holder: