Ben Sergent on Hiatus From MMA: ‘I Kind of Forgot That Reason Why I Was Fighting’ (Exclusive)

Ben Sergent isn’t done with mixed martial arts (MMA) just yet.

Sergent is coming off a first-round submission victory over Steve Bell at Warrior FC vs. Valor Fights: Border Wars. It was “The Drill’s” first bout since Oct. 2015. Sergent had previously stepped away from MMA.

When Sergent succeeded in getting a spot on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), the opportunity was taken away from him. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) told him that they had cut his division for that particular season.

MMANews.com‘s very own Tim Thompson recent spoke with Sergent, who said he lost his purpose when it came to fighting after he was snubbed:

“I don’t know if it’s politics or what. It made me realize that no matter what, you’re just a number. No matter what, the earth is so heavily populated, you are just a number. You have to have a reason why you’re doing it and I kind of forgot that reason why I was fighting. That’s where I just took a break. I kind of realized, ‘hey, what am I doing?’ You kind of get that anxiety in that kind of way. You look around and you’re like, ‘oh what the heck am I really doing with myself?’ I really thought it through and I found my reason why again.”

Sergent went on to explain why he put an end to his hiatus.

“It’s as simple as what I live by … stick to the original game plan. My original game plan when I was 12, 13 years old going into this thing … it started from there and I already decided when I was that young that I was gonna retire when I was 35.”

You can listen to the full interview below: