Ben Sergent on Hiatus From MMA: ‘I Kind of Forgot That Reason Why I Was Fighting’ (Exclusive)

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Ben Sergent
Image Credit: Carolina MMA/ Kentucky MMA

Ben Sergent isn’t done with mixed martial arts (MMA) just yet.

Sergent is coming off a first-round submission victory over Steve Bell at Warrior FC vs. Valor Fights: Border Wars. It was “The Drill’s” first bout since Oct. 2015. Sergent had previously stepped away from MMA.

When Sergent succeeded in getting a spot on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), the opportunity was taken away from him. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) told him that they had cut his division for that particular season.

MMANews.com‘s very own Tim Thompson recent spoke with Sergent, who said he lost his purpose when it came to fighting after he was snubbed:

“I don’t know if it’s politics or what. It made me realize that no matter what, you’re just a number. No matter what, the earth is so heavily populated, you are just a number. You have to have a reason why you’re doing it and I kind of forgot that reason why I was fighting. That’s where I just took a break. I kind of realized, ‘hey, what am I doing?’ You kind of get that anxiety in that kind of way. You look around and you’re like, ‘oh what the heck am I really doing with myself?’ I really thought it through and I found my reason why again.”

Sergent went on to explain why he put an end to his hiatus.

“It’s as simple as what I live by … stick to the original game plan. My original game plan when I was 12, 13 years old going into this thing … it started from there and I already decided when I was that young that I was gonna retire when I was 35.”

You can listen to the full interview below:

Latest MMA News

video

Ex-TUF Winner Norman Parke Retiring After Upcoming Bout

0
Norman Parke is planning on calling it a career later this month. Parke will face Mateusz Gamrot at KSW 39: Colosseum from Warsaw, Poland on...
video

UFC 211 Roundup: Daniel Cormier on Call Saturday, Top-8 Finishes Video, Frankie Edgar Special

0
- The stars of UFC 211 have earned some of their biggest wins with impressive finishes, and here is the video to back it...
Anthony Pettis

Anthony Pettis: ‘I’m Coming Back One Fight at a Time’

0
That saying, "slow and steady wins the race" is right up Anthony Pettis' alley. Pettis is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder,...
Ben Sergent

Ben Sergent on Hiatus From MMA: ‘I Kind of Forgot That Reason Why I...

0
Ben Sergent isn't done with mixed martial arts (MMA) just yet. Sergent is coming off a first-round submission victory over Steve Bell at Warrior FC...
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes: ‘I Would Love to Come Back, I Didn’t Want to Retire’

0
Matt Hughes certainly isn't opposed to putting on his gloves and competing in mixed martial arts (MMA) again. Hughes turned a lot of heads when...
Jon Jones

Jon Jones’ Manager Calls UFC’s Main Event Ban ‘Ridiculous’

0
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White claims to be sticking to his guns regarding Jon Jones' main event ban with the promotion. UFC 200...
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Not Planning on Waiting Long For Title Shot

0
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane would rather stay active than wait too long for a title opportunity. Macfarlane has made a case for getting a shot at the...
Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez: ‘I Want to be Involved in The Fights Everyone Wants to Watch’

0
Eddie Alvarez is eyeing fights that capture the attention of fans. Alvarez is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder, who is looking...
James Vick

James Vick Admits Lack of Recognition Has Been ‘Really Annoying’

0
James Vick is still discontent with being unknown despite the fact that he's 6-1 in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Vick will compete inside the...
Jon Jones

Jon Jones Responds to Daniel Cormier’s Comments on Fans Relating to Him

0
Jon Jones caught wind of Daniel Cormier's theory as to why fans relate to him. Cormier recently said that fans have sympathy for "Bones'" past...