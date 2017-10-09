Beneil Dariush on Evan Dunham Bout: ‘I Felt Like I Won The Fight’

Beneil Dariush believes he did enough to earn a win against Evan Dunham.

This past Saturday night (Oct. 7), Dariush took on Dunham inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two fought to a majority draw. One of the judges had the fight for Dariush.

Speaking to the media, Dariush explained why he feels he should’ve been awarded the victory (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I felt like I won the fight. I felt like I was in control of the whole fight. The second round, I felt like I outlanded him with kicks. He had the takedown, but didn’t do any damage. … I’m just a little confused and hoping I’ll just get up and do this again.”

With that said, Dariush didn’t vent frustration at the judges.

“It was a good fight overall. Evan’s super tough, and he did a good job. I really felt like I had that. To say I lost the last two rounds is a tough pill for me to swallow, but I’ll respect the judges and go from there.”