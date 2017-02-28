Beneil Dariush on UFC 209 Co-Main Event: ‘I’m Picking Khabib’

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson will do battle next Saturday night (March 4).

“The Eagle” vs. “El Cucuy” is going to be contested for the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title. The winner will likely meet 155-pound kingpin Conor McGregor in a unification bout later this year.

No. 9 ranked UFC 155-pounder Beneil Dariush was recently interviewed by Bloody Elbow. He discussed the state of the lightweight division and his prediction for the interim title match: