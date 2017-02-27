Beneil Dariush Says he no Longer Thinks About Title Shot as Much as he Used to

Don’t expect Beneil Dariush to have a title shot on his mind constantly.

The ninth ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight will do battle with fifth ranked Edson Barboza on March 11. The two are going to be competing inside the Centro de Formacao Olimpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. The bout serves as the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 106.

Dariush has two straight victories. He became the first man to not only beat James Vick in a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout, but to also knock him out. He followed that performance up with a unanimous decision win over Rashid Magomedov back in Nov. 2016.

After going 1-2 in his last three bouts including losses to Michael Johnson and Tony Ferguson, Barboza has earned two huge victories over former champions. First, he outmatched former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis standing for a unanimous decision win. He then outclassed former Strikeforce lightweight king Gilbert Melendez.

Dariush told Flo Combat that he’s prepared to take the fight to Barboza, but he won’t be thinking about a title shot with a victory: