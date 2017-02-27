Beneil Dariush Says he no Longer Thinks About Title Shot as Much as he Used to

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Beneil Dariush
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Don’t expect Beneil Dariush to have a title shot on his mind constantly.

The ninth ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight will do battle with fifth ranked Edson Barboza on March 11. The two are going to be competing inside the Centro de Formacao Olimpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. The bout serves as the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 106.

Dariush has two straight victories. He became the first man to not only beat James Vick in a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout, but to also knock him out. He followed that performance up with a unanimous decision win over Rashid Magomedov back in Nov. 2016.

After going 1-2 in his last three bouts including losses to Michael Johnson and Tony Ferguson, Barboza has earned two huge victories over former champions. First, he outmatched former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis standing for a unanimous decision win. He then outclassed former Strikeforce lightweight king Gilbert Melendez.

Dariush told Flo Combat that he’s prepared to take the fight to Barboza, but he won’t be thinking about a title shot with a victory:

“I think it’s exciting. He has to be 100 percent focused and I have to be the same thing–100-percent focused. He’s going to try and be aggressive, and I’m going to try and be aggressive too. If he wants to come forward, then I’ll do the same thing and we can meet in the center and see where it goes from there. I think it’s pretty cool. I don’t think about the title shot too much anymore, I just want to fight the best guys in the world and if the title shot comes then it comes, but I’m not too concerned with that. Just being in the Octagon is a blessing and I want to fight the best guys before I retire so that I know I fought the best guys in my division. I never said no to a fight.

LATEST NEWS

Colombia’s Fredy Serrano Was Not Expecting UFC Release

0
Fredy Serrano has fought his last bout under the UFC's banner, and will now look towards new opportunities in his MMA career. The flyweight's last fight...

Khabib Nurmagomedov is Worried About Fame and “Crazy Attention”

0
Khabib Nurmagomedov is looking forward to squaring off with Tony Ferguson at UFC 209 but is wary of the increased attention he has been receiving as...
Beneil Dariush

Beneil Dariush Says he no Longer Thinks About Title Shot as Much as he...

0
Don't expect Beneil Dariush to have a title shot on his mind constantly. The ninth ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight will do battle with...

“I’m a Rough Guy and I Like it When Fights Get Tough” – Rory...

0
Rory MacDonald is a fighter known for his ability to dish out punishment and take it in equal measure, and that is the way...
Fernando Gonzalez

Fernando Gonzalez: ‘I’m Pretty Sure Michael Page Knew he Lost Our Fight’

0
Fernando Gonzalez is convinced he should've been awarded the victory in his fight with Michael Page back in Nov. 2016. "The Menifee Maniac" fell short...