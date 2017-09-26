Beneil Dariush Says He’s Motivated After Evan Dunham’s Callout

Beneil Dariush is ready to do battle with Evan Dunham.

On Oct. 7, Dariush and Dunham will meet inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout is set to be part of the UFC 216 card. It was Dunham who laid down the challenge.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Dariush explained why he now has added motivation thanks to the callout:

“I get called out a lot, and I always say, ‘Let’s go’ (to) whoever calls me out. He’s basically saying, ‘This is a good fight for me.’ I don’t care how respectful it is – at the end of the day, it’s very motivating, because he’s saying he’s got the style to shut me down.”