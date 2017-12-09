Benito Lopez Takes Decision Win Over Albert Morales After Three Round Thriller

Round 1:

Lopez opens up with a ton of pressure and lands a nice head-kick. A nice body kick from Lopez and he lands another as he continues to walk Morales down. Morales comes in fast for a back clinch takedown but Lopez shrugs him off. A stiff jab from Morales knocks Lopez down but he pops back up immediately and stuns Morales with a flurry of strikes. A vicious flying knee from Lopez plants Morales down and he has a mounted guillotine locked in. Morales gets to his feet and blitzes Lopez hard. Lopez lands a flying knee backing up but trips and Morales gets the back clinch.

Morales locks in one hook as he tries to take the back while standing but can’t get the other as his back is against the cage. Lopez is bleeding from his nose as Morales fires off some shots from the back. Morales continues to fire shots from the back but Lopez defends as best as he can with less than a minute remaining. The round comes to an end.

Round 2:

A nice right hand to the body lands for Lopez and both men land nice jabs. A nice body kick lands for Lopez and Morales responds with a nice leg kick. A lead hook from Lopez lands and Morales misses on a leg kick. A lead hook lands for Morales now and Lopez tries to fend him off with jabs. Another lead hook for Morales lands and Lopez lands a nice spinning kick to the body. A head kick now lands for Lopez and he comes at Morales hard. Morales is hurt but continues to march forward. Lopez just blocks a hard kick from Morales and the tempo slows down a bit. A nice jab lands for Lopez and another body kick lands for him as well.

Another nice jab lands for Lopez and Morales fires back with a nice combination that catches Lopez a few times on his chin. Lopez keeps Morales at bay with a few front kicks to the body that are blocked. Lopez just misses on a spinning kick to the face and a jumping switch kick. A nice couple of jabs land for Morales and Lopez again misses on a spinning kick attempt. The round comes to an end with a switch kick attempt barely blocked by Morales.

Round 3:

Lopez throws a nice high kick that is just blocked and comes forward with a few jabs. A lead hook lands for Lopez and Morales lands a few kicks to the body. A leg kick lands for Lopez and he lands a head kick as well. Another high kick lands for Lopez and Morales responds with a right hand. Another leg kick lands for Morales and he follows it up with some nice jabs. A right hand lands for Morales and he just misses on a kick to the body. Lopez comes inside but only to eat a lead hook from Morales. A high kick from Lopez just misses and a leg kick attempt is caught by Morales. A jumping switch kick just misses for Lopez as it grazes Morales’ face. Morales lands a lead hook and Lopez just misses on a spinning kick to the body. A stiff 1-2 combination lands for Morales as the fight comes to an end.

Official Result: Benito Lopez def. Albert Morales via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)