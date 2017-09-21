Benson Henderson Hopes to Bring Excitement in Final Years of MMA Competition

Benson Henderson is ready for some action-packed bouts to close out his mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

This Saturday night (Sept. 23), Henderson will take on Patricky Freire inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The lightweight scrap is set to headline Bellator 183.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Henderson said there is some time left to join the reserves:

“I have more time to do it now. That being said, I have a limited amount of time left – one year, two years. I know I don’t want to be fighting when I’m 40. I don’t want to be fighting when I’m 37. And I don’t want to be fighting when I’m 36.”

He then said he wants to put on memorable fights as his career comes to a close.

“But in that time, for most of my fights, I don’t take a lot of damage. I want however long I have (left), I want those to be as action-packed as possible. I want to get 15 fights in those three years. Hopefully, they’re all title fights.”