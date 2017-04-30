Benson Henderson: ‘I Want to Have That Adrian Peterson Comeback’

Benson Henderson is eyeing a late summer return.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight kingpin has gone 1-2 since making the move to Bellator. A torn ACL and MCL, among other injuries forced Henderson to sit on the sidelines. Henderson is recovering from surgery and is hoping to step back inside the cage in two or three months.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Henderson said he’s hoping to have a similar comeback that an elite NFL running back had: