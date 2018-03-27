Benson Henderson Plans to Restart his Career After Recent Anti-Climatic Run

Former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson plans to turn his career around, and it all starts with his next fight.

James Gallagher was slated to fight Roger Huerta (24-9-1, 1 NC), who returns to Bellator for the first time since 2010, at Bellator 196. However, Gallagher had to pull out of the fight. Now, Henderson steps in to fight Huerta in a lightweight showdown.

Following his departure from the UFC, Henderson’s time with Bellator has not gone as planned up to this point. He has decorated resume and had momentum on his side prior to his signing with the Viacom promotion.



Henderson holds wins over some of the top-ranked fighters in the world including Nate Diaz, Donald Cerrone (x2), Frankie Edgar (x2), Gilbert Melendez and Jorge Masvidal.

Henderson opened up on his time in the organization thus far and how he plans to return to glory.



“Anti-climatic. Not as advertised,” he said during Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour. “I know I’m a big name still for Bellator, but I haven’t brought the goods, so it’s on me. it’s squarely on my shoulders to back it up, to bring the goods.”

“I pushed for 155,” he said. “They offered a catch weight at first, but I know I didn’t have the best showing at 155, and I want to fight for titles. I want to fight for belts, and that’s why I do what I do. Knowing that, I didn’t want people to say, ‘Henderson’s last fight, he looked good and he won. He got the finish but it was 165, it wasn’t at 155 so is he really deserving?’



“I want to take away as many excuses as possible,” he continued. “I want to get another title shot. I need to get impressive victories. I need to go out there and win, get my hand raised, and I need it to be at 155, not 160, not 165, not 170.”



“Whenever it is I am done with this sport, I want it to be on my terms,” he said. “Whenever that point is, making sure it’s me on top, walking away with my held high.”



Bellator 196 is set to take place on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Budapest, Hungary at the Budapest Sports Arena. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST.



What are your thoughts on Henderson’s plans? Sound off in the comment section below.