Benson Henderson Pulls Back on Toothpick Use Out of Fear For His Son

Benson Henderson is close to kicking his toothpick habit to the curb.

The current Bellator lightweight is known for being a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) title holder. He’s also known for holding a toothpick in his mouth while fighting.

While Henderson has been “Smooth” when it comes to holding the toothpick, he realizes the responsibility of being a father. Henderson told Flo Combat that he doesn’t want his son to pick up the “bad habit:”