Best Bellator Fight, Knockout, Submission From Month of April

We like to be as impartial as we can be here, so here is a look back at the month of April in Bellator.

The event put on three shows, including two international events.

April “Fight of the Month”

Eduardo Dantas vs. Leandro Higo/Bellator 177

It really was too bad that Leandro Higo missed weight for his bout with Eduardo Dantas at Bellator 177. While officials were able to work out an agreement for the two to meet in a non-title three-round bout, it would have been very interesting to see how the fourth and fifth five minutes played out.

Instead, Higo lost out on his shot at the belt and Dantas was able to pull out a victory. Will we will these two again? Only if Higo and prove he can make the weight and add a win or two to his resume.

April “Knockout of the Month”

Rafael Carvalho vs. Melvin Manhoef/Bellator 176

For Rafael Carvalho, the opportunity to silence those that felt he lost the first meeting with Melvin Manhoef was one he couldn’t pass up. And the reigning Bellator middleweight champion did just that.

After three-plus rounds of action, the 30-year-old Brazilian landed with a perfectly-placed head-kick in the fourth round. That was all Manhoef could take, as the fight was stopped right then and there.

Of note, A.J. McKee also had a beautiful finish, but Carvalho’s coming in the “championship rounds” gave him this award.

April “Submission of the Month”

Mihail Nica vs. Samba Coulibaly/Bellator 176

How do you make a name for yourself coming up in MMA? Locking in an anaconda choke in just 36 seconds isn’t too bad of a way.

That’s exactly what Mihail Nica did at Bellator 176 in Torino, Italy. The 26-year-old was making his debut for the promotion vs. Samba Coulibaly, who had no chance in this one.