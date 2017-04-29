Best Bellator Fight, Knockout, Submission From Month of April

By
Dana Becker
-
0

We like to be as impartial as we can be here, so here is a look back at the month of April in Bellator.

The event put on three shows, including two international events.

And again, feel free to agree, disagree and discuss on our Facebook and Twitter pages.

April “Fight of the Month”

Eduardo Dantas vs. Leandro Higo/Bellator 177

It really was too bad that Leandro Higo missed weight for his bout with Eduardo Dantas at Bellator 177. While officials were able to work out an agreement for the two to meet in a non-title three-round bout, it would have been very interesting to see how the fourth and fifth five minutes played out.

Instead, Higo lost out on his shot at the belt and Dantas was able to pull out a victory. Will we will these two again? Only if Higo and prove he can make the weight and add a win or two to his resume.

April “Knockout of the Month”

Rafael Carvalho vs. Melvin Manhoef/Bellator 176

For Rafael Carvalho, the opportunity to silence those that felt he lost the first meeting with Melvin Manhoef was one he couldn’t pass up. And the reigning Bellator middleweight champion did just that.

After three-plus rounds of action, the 30-year-old Brazilian landed with a perfectly-placed head-kick in the fourth round. That was all Manhoef could take, as the fight was stopped right then and there.

Of note, A.J. McKee also had a beautiful finish, but Carvalho’s coming in the “championship rounds” gave him this award.

April “Submission of the Month”

Mihail Nica vs. Samba Coulibaly/Bellator 176

How do you make a name for yourself coming up in MMA? Locking in an anaconda choke in just 36 seconds isn’t too bad of a way.

That’s exactly what Mihail Nica did at Bellator 176 in Torino, Italy. The 26-year-old was making his debut for the promotion vs. Samba Coulibaly, who had no chance in this one.

Latest MMA News

video

Jessica Eye Scheduled to Welcome Aspen Ladd at The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale

0
Unbeaten prospect Aspen Ladd will make her debut inside the Octagon this July, taking on Jessica Eye at The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale. The bout...
video

Best Bellator Fight, Knockout, Submission From Month of April

0
We like to be as impartial as we can be here, so here is a look back at the month of April in Bellator. The...
video

Best UFC Fight, Knockout, Submission From Month of April

0
While we sit back and wait for the spectacle that will be UFC 211, let us take a look back at what went down...
Holly Holm

Holly Holm on Her Place in UFC Title Picture: ‘I Still Feel I’m in...

0
Holly Holm doesn't believe she's fallen out of title contention. "The Preacher's Daughter" went from a stunning knockout victory over Ronda Rousey for the Ultimate...
Jake Ellenberger

Jake Ellenberger Calls Mike Perry’s Retirement Comments ‘Dumb & Idiotic’

0
Jake Ellenberger isn't fond of Mike Perry suggesting retirement. "The Juggernaut" took on Perry on UFC Fight Night 108 inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville,...
Marlon Moraes

Marlon Moraes Not Interested in Taking ‘Quick Way’ to His Goals

0
The saying, "slow and steady wins the race," is something Marlon Moraes can relate to. The former World Series of Fighting (WSOF) bantamweight title holder...
Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano Wants Top Five Opponent, But Will Settle For Anyone

0
Coming off the biggest win of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career, Renato Moicano believes he can reach a higher level. Moicano defeated Jeremy...
Ryan Bader

Ryan Bader Says He’ll Make Three to Four Times The Sponsorship Money he Got...

0
Ryan Bader is seeing the dollar signs when it comes to sponsorship. Bader will compete for Phil Davis' light heavyweight championship at Bellator 180. He'll...
Pearl Gonzalez

Pearl Gonzalez Says Breast Implant Fiasco Impacted Her Mentally Before UFC 210

0
Pearl Gonzalez admits she lost control after the fiasco regarding her breast implants. Gonzalez's UFC 210 bout was in jeopardy when the New York State...
Jose Aldo

Jose Aldo on Max Holloway: ‘I Think He Hasn’t Fought The Top Guys in...

0
Jose Aldo feels Max Holloway hasn't fought the cream of the crop in the featherweight division. On June 3, Aldo will put his Ultimate Fighting...